UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Oct 14

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Tuesday, with December futures on the index down 0.4 percent at 0625 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,366.24 points on Monday, after hitting its lowest level in 15 months at 6,294.64 earlier in the session.

* SABMILLER - The world’s second-biggest beer maker reported a 5 percent rise in revenue for the first half of its financial year as higher prices blunted the impact of slow sales volume growth.

* BURBERRY The luxury brand posted a 15 percent rise in retail revenue in its first half, reflecting a strong performance across all regions and continued digital growth.

* MULBERRY - Luxury handbag maker said on Tuesday it expected full-year pretax profit to be significantly below expectations after a slump in first half trading.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN - The investment platform company said on Tuesday that assets under administration rose to a record 47 billion pounds in the September quarter, boosted by a near 1 billion rise in net new money.

* ASHMORE GROUP - The emerging market-focussed fund manager said on Tuesday that assets under management fell by $3.7 billion in the September quarter to $71.3 billion.

* TESCO PLC - A director of Tesco is compiling a possible list of candidates who could replace Richard Broadbent as chairman, amid the troubled British grocer’s battle with an accounting crisis, Sky News reported.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES Plc - Shares in India’s Sesa Sterlite, in which Vedanta owns a 59 percent stake, fell as much 12.4 percent on Tuesday after the country’s Supreme Court reiterated a prior ruling that all iron ore mined in Goa before 2007 belonged to the western Indian state.

* AFREN PLC - The oil producer said it has dismissed its CEO, COO and the two associate directors after an independent review into unauthorised payments found evidence of gross misconduct.

* DRAGON OIL - The oil explorer said it remained in “detailed discussions” regarding a possible offer for Algeria-focused oil producer Petroceltic, as it maintained its annual production target.

* MICHAEL PAGE - The staff recruitment firm said on Tuesday that it expected full year operating profit to be lower than expected after it saw growth rates for its net fees slow in Europe and Asia.

