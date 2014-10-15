UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 15.

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up down by 12 to 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.4 percent, or 26.44 points, at 6,392.68 points on Tuesday.

* SHIRE : AbbVie Inc said it intends to reconsider its recommendation to its shareholders to vote in favor of the 32 billion pound ($54.7 billion) merger with Shire Plc due to the changing U.S. tax regulations.

* RIO TINTO : The world’s No. 2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto RIO.L said a strong third quarter and productivity gains led to a 12 percent rise in iron ore production as price volatility persists in the global market.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : - Balfour Beatty Plc will hand over the reins of the British construction group on Wednesday to the chief executive of defence research firm Qinetiq Group Plc, Sky News said.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays Plc’s auction of its index business, which includes the widely used Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, has hit a snag, after would-be buyers realized some crucial bond pricing data that does not belong to the British bank will not be part of the package, two people familiar with the situation said.

* HSBC : HSBC Bank Oman, Oman’s fourth-largest lender by assets and an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, reported a 9 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

* UK TAX REGIME: British Prime Minister David Cameron hinted the inheritance tax threshold might be raised in April so only the “mega rich” pay taxes on inherited property, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing his comments at a charity event.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)