UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 28 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index fell 2.8 percent to 6,211.64 points on Wednesday, slumping to a 15-month low on concerns about the global economy.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England will not seek to react to financial markets’ changing expectations about when the central bank will start to raise interest rates, a BoE policymaker said on Wednesday.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : Diamond producer De Beers has signed a three-year wage deal with South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Anglo American unit said on Wednesday, narrowly avoiding strikes that have plagued the rest of the mining industry.

* WONGA: British payday lender Wonga is hiring another former employee of RSA Insurance Group PLC in an attempt to repair its damaged reputation, Sky News said.

