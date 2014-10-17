UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 17

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,195.91 points in the previous session.

* Embattled West African iron-ore miner London Mining said on Thursday that its board had decided to place the company into administration.

* Oil got some respite on Friday from a four-month rout, with Brent climbing by almost a dollar to above $86 a barrel after positive U.S. data buoyed global financial markets.

* London copper bounced off six-month lows after the U.S. economy showed signs of strength, but lingering global growth concerns kept a recovery in check as markets await China economic data next week.

