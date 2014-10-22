UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Oct 22

(Adds futures, more company news)

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with December futures on the index up 0.3 percent at 0626 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 1.7 percent, or 105.26 points, at 6,372.33 points on Tuesday.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - BAT reported lower revenue for the first 9 months of the year on Wednesday, hurt by foreign exchange rates and the slow economic recovery in western Europe.

* BHP BILLITON - The miner said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its full-year iron ore production guidance after mining a record 62 million tonnes in the September quarter at its Australian operations, 15 percent over the year-ago period.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The Anglo-Dutch oil major has signed sales agreements for all the Nigerian oil assets it put up for sale following a 2013 review of its business in the West African country, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

* VODAFONE - The Indian government and the telecom major have extended the deadline to mutually find a third arbitrator to help resolve tax dispute by a month after the October 17 deadline passed without an agreement, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1DyA1Ct)

* CRODA INTERNATIONAL - Shares in the specialty chemicals maker rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday. The Daily Mail and Daily Express attribute the rise to talk of a 4 billion pounds (6.45 billion US dollar) offer for the firm, citing U.S. firms Dow Chemical and DuPont as possible bidders.

* SUPERGROUP - The company behind the Superdry fashion brand, on Wednesday named ex-Co-operative Group 42TE.L boss Euan Sutherland as its new chief executive, replacing its founder Julian Dunkerton.

* HOME RETAIL - Britain’s biggest household goods retailer, posted a 13 percent rise in underlying first half profit, reflecting sales growth at both its Argos and Homebase chains.

* PLAYTECH - The gambling technology company said it was confident it would exceed current market expectations after a strong start to its fourth quarter, which followed a 29 percent rise in revenue in the preceding period.

* PETROPAVLOVSK - The Russia-focused gold miner said on Wednesday it increased gold output by 2 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter to 150,100 troy ounces.

* UBM - UBM said on Wednesday its reported results would continue to be affected by currency movements even though the underlying performance remained on track for the full year.

* LAIRD - Laird said on Wednesday trading was in line with management expectations, with third-quarter revenue in U.S. dollars up 15 percentt overall.

* Minutes from the Bank of England’s latest monetary policy committee meeting, due to be published at 0830 GMT, are expected to show seven out of nine members of the committee voted to keep rates unchanged and two backed a rate hike.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (1 US dollar = 0.6205 British pound) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)