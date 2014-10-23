UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 December futures contract fell 0.5 percent on Thursday, with the cash market also set to decline with weak results from supermarket store Tesco and consumer goods group Unilever likely to weigh on the market. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index finished 0.4 percent higher at 6,339.73 points on Wednesday.

* TESCO : Britain’s biggest grocer Tesco reported a larger than expected hole in its accounts on Thursday, forcing it to scrap its full-year trading profit outlook.

* UNILEVER : Unilever reported a weaker-than-expected 2.1 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday as a slowdown in emerging markets continued to crimp performance.

* REED ELSEVIER : Anglo Dutch media and information group Reed Elsevier said a 4 percent rise in underlying revenue in the first nine months kept it on track to meet its goal of growing revenue and profit this year.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : Mining company Anglo American lifted its full-year iron ore production target.

* DEBENHAMS : Debenhams, Britain’s No. 2 department store chain, posted a 21 percent slump in annual profit, as expected, mainly reflecting a disastrous first half when warm autumn and winter weather dented sales in the run-up to last Christmas.

* LADBROKES : British bookmaker Ladbrokes said it was on track to meet targets for the year after reporting a 94-percent jump in operating profits in the third quarter, helped by the effect of the World Cup soccer tournament.

* FOXTONS : Property group Foxtons said a slowdown in sales would hit its earnings.

* LLOYDS : Lloyds Banking Group will next week announce plans to cut 9,000 jobs over the next three years, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

A committee of lawmakers also said on Wednesday that Lloyds’ aborted attempt to sell hundreds of branches to the Co-operative Bank was not influenced by politicians.

* EBOLA: Europe is to plough 200 million euros ($250 million) into the development of Ebola vaccines, as well as drugs and diagnostic tests, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

* UK CAR INDUSTRY: - British car production fell by nearly 3 percent year-on-year in September as plants prepared for new models, an industry body said on Thursday, but output in 2014 is still on course to hit its highest level in six years.

* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Consumer confidence in Britain took its biggest tumble in four years this month as workers in low-paid sectors worry about losing their jobs in an economic slowdown, a survey published on Thursday showed.

