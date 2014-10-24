UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 24

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 to 30 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6.419.15 points in the previous session after falling as much as 1.4 percent during the day.

* Brent reversed sharp overnight gains and fell towards $86 a barrel as investors’ risk appetite took a hit from news of a case of Ebola in New York City.

* A New York City doctor who treated Ebola patients in West Africa became the first person to test positive for the virus in America’s largest city, setting off fresh fears about the spread of the disease.

* London copper edged down amid expectations of swelling supply, but prices were headed for the biggest weekly rise in two months on signs of demand recovery in top consumer China.

