UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 24

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 to 30 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Futures for the index were down 0.3 percent by 0635 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6.419.15 points in the previous session after falling as much as 1.4 percent during the day.

* Brent oil reversed sharp overnight gains and fell towards $86 a barrel as investors’ risk appetite took a hit from news of a case of Ebola in New York City.

* A New York City doctor who treated Ebola patients in West Africa became the first person to test positive for the virus in America’s largest city, setting off fresh fears about the spread of the disease.

* SPIRIT PUB CO - The British company said it had rejected a takeover proposal from Irish cider maker C&C Group Plc. Spirit Pub, which is engaged in takeover talks with brewer and pub owner Greene King Plc , said C&C, the maker of Magners and Bulmers, had until Nov. 20 to announce a firm offer.

* C&C confirmed on Friday that it had made a preliminary approach and said there was no certainty that a firm offer will be made nor as to terms on which any offer might be made.

* Rolls-Royce - British engineer Rolls-Royce said it has finalised a deal to create a joint venture which will design and develop accessory drive train transmissions for all of the company’s future civil aircraft engines.

* TALKTALK - Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper said there was a “revived bid speculation” in the previous session. Talk Talk shares closed 3 percent higher on Thursday.

* TSB, Lloyds - New bank TSB, Britain’s seventh biggest lender after being spun out from Lloyds Banking Group in June, said it was picking up nearly one in ten of all new current accounts being opened in the UK and its third quarter profits jumped more than a quarter from the previous period.

* London copper edged down amid expectations of swelling supply, but prices were headed for the biggest weekly rise in two months on signs of demand recovery in top consumer China.

> Other business headlines