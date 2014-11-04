UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 4

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 1 to 10 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.9 percent at 6,487.97 points on Monday.

* WILLIAM HILL : Leading British bookmaker William Hill said on Monday its Manila service centre would be investigated due to allegations relating to illegal gambling activities in the Philippines.

* VIRGIN MONEY: UK lender Virgin Money is seeking to go ahead with its postponed London stock market listing amid firmer market conditions by the end of next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* UNITED BISCUITS: Turkey’s largest food group Yildiz Holding has bought UK-based cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits, in a deal it said made it the world’s third-biggest biscuit maker and would help it expand into new markets.

* COPPER: London copper held its ground on Tuesday after global factory growth showed a surprise uptick and manufacturing activity accelerated in the United States, but modest prospects in China and Europe kept prices back from further gains.

* UK POLITICS: Liberal Democrat Norman Baker has resigned as Home Office minister after a struggle with his boss, Home Secretary Theresa May, The Independent reported.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com