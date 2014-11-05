UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 5

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 to 46 points higher, or up as much as 0.7 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent lower in the previous session.

* INTERTEK GROUP - The company said it has entered an agreement to provide analytical laboratory services to Statoil in Kalundborg, Denmark.

* BHP BILLITON - The miner is set to be the first company to export lightly processed ultra-light U.S. oil without explicit permission from the government, further testing the limits of an increasingly contentious ban on foreign sales.

* Brent crude dropped towards $82 a barrel, stretching losses into a fifth session, as weak economic data from top energy consumer China stoked worries about demand in a market that is already battling a deepening global supply glut.

* Services sector growth in China weakened in October as new business cooled, a private survey showed, coming just days after previous data revealed sluggish factory growth in the world’s second largest economy.

* Gold slid for a fifth session in six, tumbling to fresh four-year lows as a strong dollar kept investors away from the safe-haven asset and physical demand failed to provide underlying support.

* London copper slipped for the second day to a near two-week low and Shanghai zinc shed 2.5 percent as weak China economic data compounded a selloff that started in oil and spilled over into base metals.

