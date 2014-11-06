UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Nov 6

(Adds company news, futures)

EDINBURGH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to lower on Thursday, financial bookmakers calling the index down 0.3 percent but futures steady ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index closed up 1.3 percent at 6,514.81 points on Wednesday, boosted by reassuring corporate reports.

* Several UK companies go ex-dividend on Thursday, with Barclays, BP, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever and Bunzl all trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payout and shaving 10.1 points off the index.

* TATE & LYLE - Tate & Lyle reported sharply lower profit and sales for the first half of its fiscal year on Thursday, hurt by supply chain disruptions and increased competition in the market for its Splenda sweetener.

* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca raised its 2014 sales forecast for the second quarter in a row on Thursday, as the delayed arrival of Nexium generics in the United States kept cash flowing from the heartburn and ulcer pill.

* J. SAINSBURY - British supermarket operator J Sainsbury Plc’s answer to discounters Aldi and Lidl was unveiled on Thursday, with the opening of its first Netto-branded store in northern England tasked to win over thrifty shoppers.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - A new hepatitis C vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline based on the same technology as an experimental Ebola shot being fast-tracked through human trials has shown promise in early clinical tests, prompting strong and broad immune responses.

* WM MORRISONS - Morrisons MRW.L, Britain’s No. 4 grocer, posted another big fall in quarterly underlying sales, as it continued to be hurt by its move to cut prices to counter a loss of market share to the discounters and by a weak overall food market.

* BANKS - Britain’s competition watchdog launched a full investigation into banking services for small business customers and personal accounts on Thursday that could see big banks forced to sell branches or face other remedial measures.

* SCHRODERS - Money manager Schroders Plc said on Thursday that its profit before tax and exceptional items was up 16 percent to 404.4 million pounds ($646.55 million) in the nine months to end of September.

* AVOCET MINING - Avocet Mining Plc cut its full-year production forecast for the second time and said third-quarter gold output fell 30 percent as it processed low-grade ore at its Inata mine in Burkina Faso.

