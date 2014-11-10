FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 10
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 21 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,567.24 points on Friday.

* British regulators investigating allegations of collusion and manipulation in the foreign exchange market could fine a group of six banks as early as next Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

* RIO TINTO - The global miner, which gets 92 percent of its revenue from iron ore, is unfazed by the drop in ore prices and sticking to plans to raise output, chief executive Sam Walsh told Reuters in an interview.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - More than 5,000 investors have decided to join a class-action lawsuit against Lloyds, claiming that the ill-fated takeover of HBOS in 2008 made them lose 400 million pounds (635.44 million US dollar), the Financial Times reported.

* Brent crude rose towards $84 a barrel on Monday, climbing for a second straight session amid heightened military activity in Ukraine and as chaos in Libya again threatened disruptions to the country’s oil output and exports.

* London copper edged up to its highest in nearly a week on Monday as the dollar dropped, while signs of resilience in China’s trade data also revived sentiment towards the metal.

* China’s October trade data showed more resilience than some had expected even as annual growth in the country’s exports and imports slowed.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
