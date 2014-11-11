UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 11

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 to 9 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were up 0.3 percent by 0742 GMT.

* The FTSE 100 closed 0.7 percent higher at 6,611.25 points in the previous session.

* VODAFONE - The world’s second-biggest mobile operator nudged its forecasts for core earnings higher after reporting a sharp improvement in its main quarterly revenue measurement as demand for mobile services improved in its big European markets.

* BP - The oil major has failed to persuade a federal judge to oust the administrator overseeing payouts to businesses and individuals claiming damages arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

* LAND SECURITIES GROUP - The company said its first half revenue profit was up 8.6 percent.

* FRIENDS LIFE GROUP - The company posted a decline in quarterly value of new business.

* British retail spending recovered modestly last month after falling sharply in September, helped by consumers splashing out on big-ticket items like furniture, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

* J SAINSBURY‘S - The grocer’s appeal against arch rival Tesco PLC’s “Price Promise” advertising campaign has been dismissed by Britain’s High Court.

* Brent crude traded around $82 a barrel on Tuesday, just above a four-year low hit last week, with a firm dollar and robust production from U.S. shale oil fields offsetting a drop in output in Libya.

* London zinc prices edged higher on Tuesday as supply concerns resurfaced following a strike at a Peruvian mine, while London copper was little changed after a near 1 percent drop in the previous session.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)