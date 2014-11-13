FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, November 13
November 13, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, November 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 to 5 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index down 0.3 percent at 6,611.04 points, hit by disappointing earnings reports and fines on banks for to settle allegations of foreign exchange malpractice.

* B SKY B - British Sky Broadcasting, Rupert Murdoch’s pioneering pay-TV company that transformed the country’s entertainment market, is to drop the British from its name to reflect its expansion into Europe.

* SERCO - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is one of the firms interested in buying a set of businesses being put up for sale by Serco Group Plc, a British outsourcing firm, Sky News reported.

* EX-DIVS - Royal Dutch Shell , Marks & Spencer and B Sky B all trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, knocking 8 points off of the FTSE 100.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

SABMiller PLC

Vedanta Resources PLC

London Stock Exchange Group PLC

Spirent Communications plc

Great Portland Estates PLC

Rexam PLC

3i Group PLC

ITV PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

