UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday November 18

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 to 11 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent higher at 6,671.97 points, supported after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said unconventional monetary policy measures could include buying sovereign bonds.

* MARKS & SPENCER - British retailer Marks & Spencer poached John Lewis’ chief financial officer Helen Weir to be its new head of finance late on Monday.

* SALAMANDER ENERGY - A consortium led by Spain’s Compania Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA) said on Monday it was withdrawing from the bidding to acquire oil firm Salamander Energy, reducing the competition for rival suitor Ophir.

* QUINDELL - Rob Terry will step down as chairman of British IT outsourcer and consultancy firm Quindell PLC, Sky News reported on Monday.

