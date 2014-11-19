UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Nov 19

(Adds further company news)

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 4 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed closed up 0.6 percent at 6,709.13 points on Tuesday, after rising as high as 6,714.12, the highest level since late September.

* ROYAL MAIL - The mail group halved the expected growth rate of its UK parcels market to 1-2 percent on Wednesday due to fierce competition which helped send first-half operating profit down 21 percent.

* ICAP - The world’s largest interdealer broker reported an 9 percent fall on a constant currency basis in first-half revenue amid fragile market conditions. It also said it is in discussions to combine ICAP Shipping with Howe Robinson Group.

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - British investment firm said it expects early next year to recommend the return of about 200 million pounds ($312.5 million) in capital to shareholders.

* BRITVIC - The soft drinks manufacturer behind Robinsons and J2O, has begun a search for heavyweight figures to refresh its boardroom nearly a decade after it became a separately listed company, Sky News reported late on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1yPGMg5)

* BANKS - British lawmakers will quiz top bankers in the wake of last week’s $4.3 billion deal with regulators to settle allegations of collusion and manipulation in the foreign exchange market, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* PUB COMPANIES - British lawmakers on Tuesday voted to give people who lease pubs from big companies more freedom about where they buy their beer, overturning government plans for industry reforms.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)