UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday November 26

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 to 16 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.35 points higher, or flat in percentage terms, at 6,731.14 points. The index reached a two-month high last week.

* BANKS - Bad behaviour that has cost British banks 38.5 billion pounds ($60 billion) in fines and compensation over the past 15 years will take a generation to fix, an independent think tank said on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC was implicated in a report filed on Tuesday which the plaintiff’s law firm called the first nationwide class action over alleged price-fixing of the metals.

* INSURERS - Billions of pounds in savings that retiring British workers would have swapped for an income for life are up for grabs after recent rule changes - and fund managers are battling insurers for a slice of it.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Telford Homes Interim 2014 Earnings

Hogg Robinson Interim 2014/2015 Earnings

United Utilities Group Half Year 2014 Earnings

Compass Group PLC Full Year 2014 Earnings

Findel PLC Half Year 2014 Earnings

Britvic PLC Full Year 2014 Earnings

IGas Energy PLC Half Year 2014-2015 Earnings

Londonmetric Property Half Year 2014 Earnings

Daily Mail Full Year 2014 Earnings

Wolseley Q1 2015 Interim Management Statement

Thomas Cook Group PLC Full Year 2013/2014 Earnings

