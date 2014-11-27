FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 27
#Market News
November 27, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 9 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.97 points lower, or flat in percentage terms, at 6,729.17 points in the previous session.

* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto said it approved the development of a fourth pipe at its Diavik diamond mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

* Two thirds of Britain’s smaller companies are aiming to pay off their debt and not borrow more, according to a survey published on Thursday.

* Brent crude fell to a four-year low under $76.30 a barrel on Thursday as it became increasingly unlikely that OPEC would cut output in support of prices during a meeting in Austria.

* London copper edged up on Thursday from a three-week low hit in the previous session as a softer dollar offset concerns over demand growth in top consumer China.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Full Year 2014 Shaftesbury PLC Earnings

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com

Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
