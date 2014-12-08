FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 8
December 8, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 3 points lower, or down 0.04 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.95 percent higher at 6,742.84 points on Friday.

* BP - The company is to axe middle managers and could freeze projects as it grapples with the plummeting oil price, The Sunday Times reported, citing finance director Brian Gilvary.

* Oil prices fell more than a dollar at one stage on Monday after Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for Brent crude, approaching a five-year low hit early this month, and the market got little support from mixed Chinese trade data.

* China’s imports shrank unexpectedly in November while export growth slowed, fueling concerns the world’s second-largest economy could be facing a sharper slowdown and adding pressure on policymakers to ramp up stimulus measures.

* London copper was steady on Monday and holding above last week’s four-and-a-half-year lows, with expectations of further stimulus from China supporting prices after trade data was weaker than expected.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)

