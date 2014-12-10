UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Dec 10

(Adds company details)

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 to 26 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 2.1 percent lower at 6,529.47 points on Tuesday, hit by supermarket retailer Tesco’s fourth profit warning this year.

* Britain’s economy still looks on course to expand at a strong pace in 2015, but raising interest rates now would pose a “huge risk” to its recovery, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Wednesday.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered will face another three years of scrutiny by U.S. prosecutors for compliance with government sanctions against certain countries, according to documents filed on Tuesday that also noted another probe of the bank is underway.

* BG GROUP - British gas giant BG Group said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its wholly owned QCLNG Pipeline Pty Ltd subsidiary in Australia to APA Group for $5 billion.

* BP - The British oil major plans to invest more than $12 billion in Egypt over the next five years, and to double its gas supplies to the local market in the next decade, the country manager of BP Egypt said on Tuesday.

* BT - The board of BT met on Tuesday to discuss the possible acquisition of British mobile operators O2 or EE, and agreed to continue talks with both sides, a person familiar with the situation said.

* TUI TRAVEL - German travel and tourism group TUI AG said its target of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in core profit was coming into reach in the current year as it reported its final set of results ahead of its merger with TUI Travel.

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - The British plus-size clothing home-shopping group said trading performance had improved since September after reporting a marginal decline in its quarterly revenue.

* CARILLION - British support services company Carillion said it expected to see similar revenue growth this year despite challenging market conditions, after it secured 4.6 billion pounds ($7.22 billion) of new contracts.

* ASHTEAD - British industrial equipment hire company Ashtead raised its full-year earnings guidance for the second time after posting a 33 percent rise in first-half profit on Wednesday.

* PZ CUSSONS - British soap and shampoo maker PZ Cussons said its first-half operating profit fell 4 percent, hurt by tough trading conditions in Nigeria and a devaluation of the naira.

* SONGBIRD ESTATES - The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), attempting a hostile takeover of Songbird Estates, said another Songbird shareholder had said it plans to accept the sovereign wealth fund’s offer, bringing acceptances to 32 percent.

