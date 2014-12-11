UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Dec 11

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain’s main equity index fell on Wednesday for a third consecutive day as a further drop in the price of oil hit energy stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.5 percent, or 29.43 points, at 6,500.04 points - its lowest closing level since early November.

* BARCLAYS - The New York banking regulator is investigating if Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc used algorithms on their trading platforms to manipulate foreign exchange rates, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* EX-DIVS - Associated British Foods, Aberdeen Asset Management , Babcock and 3I Group all trade without entitlement to their latest entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday. Stocks going “ex-dividend” is set to trim 1.1 points off the FTSE 100.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Whitbread PLC Q3 2014 Trading Statement Release

Go-Ahead Group PLC Half Year 2014 Pre-Close Trading Update

Amara Mining PLC Q3 2014 Earnings Release

Sports Direct Half Year 2014 Earnings

SuperGroup PLC Half Year 2014 Earnings Release

Ocado Group PLC Q4 2014 Interim Management Statement

John Wood Group PLC Pre-close Trading Update

Darty PLC Half Year 2014/2015 Earnings Release

