UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Dec 15

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 56 to 61 points, or as much as 1 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 161 points, or 2.5 percent, to 6,300.63 points on Friday, taking its weekly loss to 6.3 percent, the biggest since August 2011 as crude oil prices fell further and disappointing Chinese economic data hit commodity stocks.

* MINERS - Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are amassing vast copper holdings in a push to capture a greater chunk of the $140 billion world market, apparently aiming to squeeze out high-cost producers just as they did in the global iron ore business.

* UTILITIES - Britain’s Energy Secretary Ed Davey said on Monday he wants the market share of independent energy providers to treble by the end of the decade, as the competition watchdog looks into the competitive behaviour of major utilities.

* HSBC - The Swiss private banking arm of HSBC Holdings is not for sale, its head said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

