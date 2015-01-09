FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 9
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 6 points lower, or 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 2.3 percent at 6,569.96 points in the previous session.

* Investors await U.S. job growth data later in the session. Employers probably added 240,000 jobs to their payrolls last month after November’s outsized 321,000 increase, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

* Focus will be on commodity stocks as oil prices headed for a seventh weekly loss, with key producers showing no signs of cutting output in the face of a global supply glut.

* China’s annual consumer inflation hovered at a near five-year low of 1.5 percent in December, little changed from November’s levels, signalling persistent weakness in the economy but giving policymakers more room to ease policy to support growth.

* London copper was little changed near 4-1/2-year lows and was set to chalk up a fourth weekly loss because of continuing worries about demand from top consumer China and fragile growth in Europe.

* TUI GROUP - The world’s largest leisure tourism company is buying luxury cruise ship MS Europa 2 for 278 million euros ($328 million) in cash and debt, a spokesman said on Thursday, to bolster results at its Hapag-Lloyd cruise business.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.