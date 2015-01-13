FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 13
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 to 19 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 6,501.42 points in the previous session.

* Global oil prices continued the week’s rout with benchmark Brent crude falling for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday to its lowest in almost six years, despite China reporting record crude imports.

* London copper slipped back towards a five-year low below the $6,000-mark, shrugging off benign trade data from top metals user China as further falls in oil markets soured broader appetite for commodities.

* China’s December trade data beat expectations, as demand from a stronger U.S. economy helped offset weakness in Europe and Japan while Chinese bargain-shopping in commodities markets put a floor under sliding imports.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines

