UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 14

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 38 to 63 points, or as much as 1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.6 percent, or 40.78 points higher, at 6,542.20 points on Tuesday.

* BURBERRY : British luxury brand Burberry warned on Wednesday that a fall in sales in the key market of Hong Kong in the last quarter of 2014 could impact its full-year margin.

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Housebuilder Barratt Developments said demand for its properties across all of its regions remained robust, with total forward sales rising by 17.1 percent to 1.68 billion pounds ($2.55 billion).

* OCADO : Online supermarket retailer Ocado reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year rise in December sales.

* PREMIER OIL : Oil and gas explorer Premier Oil said it expected to book a $300 million impairment charge on some of its assets for 2014 due to weak oil prices.

* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : Jupiter Fund Management’s assets under management (AUM) rose to 31.9 billion pounds ($48.33 billion) in the three months to December from 31.7 billion pounds at the end of September, the money manager said on Wednesday.

* SUPERGROUP : SuperGroup, the owner of clothing brand Superdry, said it was confident of meeting its full-year profit target after a healthy jump in sales over the Christmas period.

* COMMODITIES/OIL PRICE: A wave of stop-loss selling pushed London copper to 5-1/2 year lows on Wednesday, while Shanghai prices hit their ‘limit down’ after an oil rout slammed investment in commodities. Oil prices also fell more than 1 percent.

* WORLD BANK/ECONOMY: The World Bank on Tuesday lowered its global growth forecast for 2015 and next year due to disappointing economic prospects in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies that offset the benefit of lower oil prices.

* GEORGE OSBORNE/ECB: Britain urged the European Central Bank to take all necessary steps to fight off the risk of deflation, a week before ECB policymakers meet to discuss whether to embark on an unprecedented government bond buying programme.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland has abandoned annual bonuses for its top executives, Sky News reported. The Financial Times also reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve had given RBS a waiver concerning foreign bank rules.

* ASTRAZENECA : Britain’s AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday lost an appeal in Germany’s Federal Court against generic drugmakers selling cheap copies of its anti-psychotic drug Seroquel XR.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Tuesday it received U.S. approval to export a very light form of crude oil that has undergone minimal processing.

* TULLETT PREBON : British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon said on Tuesday it would be paid $100 million by U.S. rival BGC Partners to settle a court case in the United States over the alleged poaching of its staff by BGC.

* SPIRIT PUB /GREENE KING : Spririt Pub said its shareholders had approved its takeover by rival pubs group Greene King.

