FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Jan. 15
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Jan. 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 54 to 62 points, or 1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 2.4 percent lower on Wednesday at 6,388.46,
with a plunge in metals prices due to global growth concerns prompting jittery
investors to exit mining stocks. 

    * Britain's corporate governance policeman will study whether boards are
doing all they can to improve business standards and if investors get the best
advice on voting at annual meetings. 
    
    * HOUSEBUILDERS - British house prices rose at their slowest annual pace
since May 2013 at the end of last year, as tighter lending rules and a looming
national election weighed on buyer demand, an industry body said on Thursday.
 
    
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British finance minister George Osborne
said he would need to decide quickly about a sale of the government's stake in
the bailed-out Royal Bank of Scotland after May's election, adding he hoped to
be able to recover taxpayers' money. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 4imprint Group PLC                 Trading Update
 Tullow Oil PLC                     Q4 2014 Trading Statement Release
 Bovis Homes Group PLC              Trading Statement for the year ended
                                    31 December 2014
 Mothercare PLC                     Q3 2014 Trading Statement Release
 Booker Group PLC                   Q3 2014 Interim Management Statement
                                    Release
 Experian PLC                       Q3 2014 Interim Management Statement
                                    Release
 Associated British                 Trading Statement for the 16 weeks to
 Foods PLC                          3 January 2015
 Home Retail Group PLC              Q3 2014/2015 Trading Statement Release
 JD Sports Fashion PLC              Christmas Trading Statement Release
 Goals Soccer Centres               Post Close Trading Update
 PLC                                
 Moneysupermarket.Com               Post-Close Trading Statement Release
 Group PLC                          
 Spectris PLC                       Q4 2014 Trading Statement Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.