UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 16

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 52 to 64 points lower, or down as much as 0.8 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent higher at 6,498.78 points in the previous session.

* BP - The company will face a maximum fine of $13.7 billion under the Clean Water Act for its Gulf of Mexico oil spill, several billion less than feared, after a judge found on Thursday the size of the spill was smaller than the U.S. government claimed.

* Britain will launch a review to identify key risks to oil and gas production in response to the collapse in oil prices, after oil majors BP and ConocoPhillips said they were cutting more than 500 jobs in their North Sea operations.

* Brent futures edged higher on Friday, holding above $48 a barrel on positive technical price momentum, although few analysts expect a strong rebound anytime soon as global output continues to outweigh demand.

* London copper also edged up after Beijing boosted lending measures but it was set to notch up its biggest weekly loss since 2011, hammered by bearish sentiment on global growth, with traders looking to sell into any rallies.

