UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 19

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 6,550.27 points in the previous session.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Asked about Coutts International after Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo’s said in November it was looking at the wealth management arm of RBS, Intesa’s chief executive Carlo Messina told daily La Repubblica on Monday he was not interested in buying only the international division of the company.

* BHP Billiton - Australia’s Pilbara Ports Authority said it had started evacuation of ships at the Port Hedland and Dampier iron ore ports due to cyclone threat, but forecast a short closure due to the low intensity of the storm. Iron ore shipped via Port Hedland totaled nearly 40 million tonnes in December, most of which was mined by BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group .

* Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday, with markets expecting gloomy Chinese economic data to be published this week.

* London copper climbed on Monday as prices recovered from last week’s 5-1/2 year lows, but caution over China’s economy and this week’s European Central Bank meeting were expected to cap any upward momentum.

