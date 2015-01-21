FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday January 21
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday January 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 16 to 27 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The FTSE 100 index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,620.10 points on
Tuesday, after earlier reaching its highest point since the start of 2015 at
6,640.44 points. 
    
    * BHP BILLITON - The world's largest miner said on Wednesday it
would cut its spending on shale drilling over the next six months as it looks to
meet its promise not to reduce dividends in the face of a collapse in iron ore,
copper and oil prices. 
    
    * OIL FIRMS - North Sea oil and gas field operator Talisman Sinopec Energy
UK said it would cut 300 jobs due to falling production and rising operating
costs in the wake of plunging oil prices, becoming the latest company to axe
jobs after oil majors BP and ConocoPhillips cut more than 500
jobs in the North Sea. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 SABMiller PLC                    Q3 2015 SABMiller PLC Trading Update
 Pearson PLC                      Pearson PLC Trading Statement Release
 Firstgroup PLC                   Q3 2014 FirstGroup PLC Interim Management
                                  Statement Release
 Computacenter PLC                Computacenter PLC Pre-Close Trading
                                  Statement Release
 Land Securities                  Q3 2014 Land Securities Group PLC Interim
 Group PLC                        Management Statement Release
 WH Smith PLC                     WH Smith PLC Christmas Trading Statement
 J D Wetherspoon PLC              Q2 2014 J D Wetherspoon PLC Interim
                                  Management Statement Release
 Diploma PLC                      Q1 2015 Diploma PLC Interim Management
                                  Statement Release
 Halfords Group PLC               Q3 2014 Halfords Group PLC Interim
                                  Management Statement Release
 Genel Energy PLC                 Genel Energy PLC Trading and Operations
                                  Update Release
 Poundland Group PLC              Q3 2014 Poundland Group PLC Interim
                                  Management Statement Release
 Pets at Home Group               Q3 2015 Pets at Home Group PLC Trading
 PLC                              Statement Release
 Dixons Carphone PLC              Q3 2014/2015 Dixons Carphone PLC Christmas
                                  Trading Statement
 Hochschild Mining                Q4 2014 Hochschild Mining PLC Production
 PLC                              Results Release
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.