UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 26

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 67 points lower, or down 1 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 36.20 points higher on Friday at 6,832.83.

* Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras promised on Sunday that five years of austerity, “humiliation and suffering” imposed by international creditors were over after his Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday.

* While Tsipras fell just short of an overall majority, he is set to lead the first euro zone government committed to overturning the kind of budgetary rigour that was imposed on Greece as a condition of the bailout in 2010, which could embolden anti-austerity parties across the euro zone.

* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP - The owner of British Airways has made a third takeover approach to Aer Lingus, offering to pay 2.50 euros per share, or around 1.3 billion euros in total for the Irish airline, Sky News reported on Saturday.

* AVEVA - The company, whose software is used to design power plants, shipping and oil and gas facilities, warned it expected to see challenging market conditions in its enterprise solutions business due to the steep drop in oil prices.

* GLENCORE - Japanese peer Marubeni Corp on Monday halved its net profit projection for this business year, booking losses on resource assets due to falls in oil, copper and coal prices.

* The Bank of England has the ability and the duty to return usually low British inflation to its 2 percent target within the next two years, its governor said on Saturday.

* ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS - The company received a 100 million euros order for MTU engines.

* Oil slid on Monday, with U.S. crude falling close to a six-year low, after Greece’s election results heightened uncertainty in the euro zone and depressed the bloc’s currency against the dollar.

* London copper fell almost 2 percent to its weakest level in nearly two weeks, pressured by a stronger dollar as the euro stumbled.

* British billionaire Philip Green, whose family owns the retailer Arcadia Group, is in talks with several parties over a possible sale of its BHS department stores.

* Britain’s UK Independence Party could do a deal with Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives after May’s election if its demands over a referendum on membership in the European Union are met, its leader, Nigel Farage, said on Sunday.

* PETRA DIAMONDS - The company expected full-year results below analysts’ average forecast, citing softness in the diamond market.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)