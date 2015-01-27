UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Jan 27

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * Britain's top share index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,852.40 to post a fresh four-month high on Monday, helped by a rebound in energy shares. * INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP (IAG) - Aer Lingus's board is set to recommend an improved 1.36 billion euro ($1.52 billion) takeover offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), Irish national broadcaster RTE said. * BP - Oil major BP is freezing base pay across the group this year, the latest in a series of steps by oil majors to cut costs in response to sinking oil prices. * BANKING - The number of complaints received by Britain's Financial Ombudsman Service about the mis-selling of loan insurance by banks and other financial services firms fell in the fourth quarter of 2014, the service said on Tuesday. The euro zone's attempt to kick-start its stagnant economy should provide a bright spot for European bank bosses in a results' season that will be grim for investment bank revenues, sluggish for returns and where cost-cutting is key. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marston's PLC Marston's PLC Interim Management Statement Release Carpetright PLC Q3 2014 Carpetright PLC Interim Management Statement Release easyJet plc Q1 2015 easyJet PLC Interim Management Statement Release British Land Company PLC Q3 2014/2015 British Land Company PLC Interim Management Statement Release Britvic PLC Q1 2015 Britvic PLC Interim Management Statement Release Crest Nicholson Holdings Full Year 2014 Crest PLC Nicholson Holdings PLC Earnings Release Foxtons Group PLC Foxtons Group PLC Trading Statement Release PZ Cussons PLC Half Year 2014 PZ Cussons PLC Earnings Release Gem Diamonds Ltd Q4 2014 Gem Diamonds Ltd Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)