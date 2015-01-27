UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Jan 27

(Adds further company news)

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain’s top share index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,852.40 to post a fresh four-month high on Monday, helped by a rebound in energy shares.

* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP (IAG) - Aer Lingus’s board has recommended an improved 1.36 billion-euro ($1.52 billion) takeover offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), the Irish airline said on Tuesday.

* EASYJET - British low-cost airline easyJet guided that first-half seasonal losses would fall this year, as the group added more seats to successful routes and succeeded in drawing in more business passengers.

* BP - Oil major BP is freezing base pay across the group this year, the latest in a series of steps by oil majors to cut costs in response to sinking oil prices.

* FOXTONS - British real estate agent Foxtons said it expected full-year earnings to be in the region of 46 million pounds, after it posted a 12 percent fall in residential property sales in the fourth quarter.

* CARPETRIGHT, MARSTONS - Carpet retailer Carpetright and pub firm Marstons both said they were set to achieve their full-year expectations.

* BANKING - The number of complaints received by Britain’s Financial Ombudsman Service about the mis-selling of loan insurance by banks and other financial services firms fell in the fourth quarter of 2014, the service said on Tuesday.

The euro zone’s attempt to kick-start its stagnant economy should provide a bright spot for European bank bosses in a results’ season that will be grim for investment bank revenues, sluggish for returns and where cost-cutting is key.

