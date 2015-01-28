FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 28
January 28, 2015

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 61 to 65 points, or 1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.6 percent, or 40.79 points, at 6,811.61 points on Tuesday.

ARM /APPLE : Apple Inc quarterly results smashed Wall Street expectations with record sales of big-screen iPhones in the holiday shopping season and a 70 percent rise in China sales, powering the company to the largest profit in corporate history. ARM Holdings provides the technology that powers the iPhone 6.

BP : A fluid catalytic cracking unit at BP Plc and Husky Energy’s Toledo, Ohio, refinery is expected to be shut for a week after a component tripped, according to a person familiar with the plant.

OIL PRICE: Oil fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened in early Asian trade, while an industry report showing a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories also dragged on prices.

METALS: London copper moved away from 5-1/2-year lows on Wednesday, propped up by a weaker dollar after a drop in U.S. capital goods orders sparked talk the Federal Reserve might push back its timeline for raising interest rates.

