FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Feb 3
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Feb 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The FTSE 100 index closed up 33.15 points, or 0.5 percent at 6,782.55
points on Monday, boosted by a surge in oil firms and Irish building supplies
group CRH.
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL < RDSa.L> - Oil company Shell intends to start a 10-year
process to dismantle and remove one of Britain's oldest and biggest oil
platforms, Brent Delta, the company said on Tuesday. 
    
    Separately, Royal Dutch Shell negotiators met on Monday with the union
representing workers at U.S. refineries as a strike stretches into a third day
after talks on a new national contract broke down. 
    
    * INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP - British Airways's owner committed
to serving London to Ireland routes for five years on Monday in a bid to win
backing from the Irish government for its takeover of partly state-owned airline
Aer Lingus.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
        
 BTG PLC                                      BTG PLC Interim Management
                                              Statement Release
 St. Modwen Properties                        Full Year 2014 St. Modwen
 PLC                                          Properties PLC Earnings
                                              Release
 Ocado Group PLC                              Full Year 2014 Ocado Group
                                              PLC Earnings Release
 BP PLC                                       Q4 2014 BP PLC Earnings
                                              Release
 BG Group PLC                                 Q4 and Full Year 2014 BG
                                              Group PLC Earnings Release
 Talktalk Telecom Group                       Q3 2014 Talktalk Telecom
 PLC                                          Group PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement
                                              Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.