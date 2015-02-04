UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 4

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 to 21 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.3 percent higher in the previous session at 6,871.80 points, near its highest level since September 2014.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Negotiations made no progress on Tuesday as Royal Dutch Shell and union leaders haggled over a new wage contract for U.S. refinery workers who have been on strike for three days, the union said.

* BP - U.S. regulators are considering naming BP and its entities in an enforcement action alleging the British oil major violated anti-fraud and reporting rules while using Canadian oil pipelines, BP said in its quarterly results statement on Tuesday.

* Oil prices fell as renewed concerns over global demand and high stock levels halted a rally that pushed up prices by about 19 percent over the past four sessions.

* London copper futures reversed early losses to trade higher, building on the strongest gains since mid-2013 overnight.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q4 2014

Victrex PLC Q1 2015

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Half Year 2015

SKY PLC Q2 2014/2015

Daily Mail and General Trust PLC Trading Statement

