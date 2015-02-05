FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Feb 5
February 5, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Feb 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 40 to 48 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.2 percent at 6,860.02 points,
retreating from 5-month highs after oil stocks slipped and investment company
Hargreaves Lansdown fell following a fall in profits. 
    
    * BT - BT has reached agreement with Orange and Deutsche
Telekom  to buy their UK mobile network operator EE and a deal could
be announced as early as Thursday morning, a person familiar with the situation
said. 
    
    * BP -  A U.S. investigation into oil major BP breaking anti-fraud
and reporting rules on using oil pipelines is related to crude shipped on
Enbridge Inc's Mainline system, Enbridge said on Wednesday.
 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The United Steelworkers union (USW) said a
new contract offer was made by lead oil company negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  on Wednesday night as a strike by U.S. refinery workers ended its fourth day.
 
    
    * IMPERIAL TOBACCO - Imperial Tobacco Group is launching a new
e-cigarette in France next week, giving the big tobacco firm a lifestyle brand
in addition to its existing brand Puritane, marketed more as a healthcare
product. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    
 Vodafone Group PLC                           Vodafone Group PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement for
                                              the quarter ended 31
                                              December 2014
 Compass Group PLC                            Q1 2015 Compass Group PLC
                                              Interim Management
                                              Statement Release
 Enterprise Inns PLC                          Enterprise Inns PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement
                                              Release
 McBride PLC                                  Half Year 2015 McBride PLC
                                              Earnings Release
 Wincanton PLC                                Wincanton PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement
                                              Release
 Dairy Crest Group PLC                        Q3 2014/2015 Dairy Crest
                                              Group PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement
                                              Release
 Beazley PLC                                  Full Year 2014 Beazley PLC
                                              Earnings Release
 Grainger PLC                                 Grainger PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement
                                              Release
 SuperGroup PLC                               Q3 2014 SuperGroup PLC
                                              Interim Management
                                              Statement Release
 AstraZeneca PLC                              Full Year 2014 AstraZeneca
                                              PLC Earnings Release
 Smith & Nephew PLC                           Q4 2014 Smith & Nephew
                                              Earnings Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

