UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 17

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures contract was flat, with the cash market seen opening down by 8-14 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher at 6,804.08 points on Monday after dropping 2.5 percent last week in what was its biggest weekly decline since December.

* SAINSBURY : British supermarket Sainsbury’s posted a fifth straight quarter of declining underlying sales and said it did not expect the trading environment to improve any time soon.

* ANTOFAGASTA : Chilean copper miner Antofagasta posted a drop in annual profits and revenues.

* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton has put far less debt than expected into its $13 billion South32 spin-off, positioning the company formed from its unloved assets to weather tough markets and still pay a dividend.

* SEVERN TRENT : Utility Severn Trent announced investment plans in the renewable energy sector.

* RSA : British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc is considering selling its business in Latin America as part of a broad restructuring plan, the Financial Times reported.

* IG : Spreadbetter and financial trading group IG said adverse movements in the Swiss franc earlier this year had caused its revenues to drop.

* JUST EAT : Just Eat, an online marketplace for takeaway food, said revenue would grow to more than 200 million pounds ($296.7 million) this year, continuing the momentum that helped adjusted core earnings for 2014 more than double to 32.6 million pounds.

* FRENCH CONNECTION: French Connection Group Plc, best known for its FCUK brand of clothes and accessories, reported a smaller loss, helped by improvement in its wholesale division and global licencing income.

* AVIVA : Insurer Aviva is to boost its chief’s potential pay to 6.7 million pounds.

* OIL PRICES: Brent crude rose above $54 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous session’s losses when it dropped to a six-week low, although concerns over a worsening global supply glut kept a lid on gains.

* UK MINIMUM WAGE: Britain’s minimum wage will rise by 3 percent to 6.70 pounds ($10) per hour, the biggest real-terms increase since 2008, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday, presenting the rise as a measure of economic strength before a May 7 election.

* NORTH SEA OIL: Britain’s finance minister must announce bold oil tax changes in his 2015-16 budget this week to inject new life into the battered North Sea where investment in new projects has fallen and billions of dollars of assets are up for sale.

* PHONES 4 U: Hedge fund Stonehill Capital has bought Phones4U debt, the Telegraph reported.

