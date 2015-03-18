FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday March 18
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday March 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 7 points, or 0.1 percent higher/ on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had its worst weekly loss in 2015 last
week, rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday, up 33.53 points at 6,837.61 points by the
close. It was 2 percent below a record high of 6,974.26 points reached on March
2. 
    
    *  British finance minister George Osborne will try to make voters feel that
the economy's recovery is finally working for them when he delivers an annual
budget on Wednesday, seven weeks before a national election that remains too
close to call. 
    
    * BANKS - The British units of foreign banks could be required by UK
regulators to submit to annual health exams for the first time, banking and
industry sources said, potentially bringing Britain's policies into line with
those of the U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    
    * BARCLAYS -  Citigroup Inc and Barclays are close to
settling as early as this week a lawsuit with private investors who say the
banks manipulated foreign-exchange rates, the Wall Street Journal said.
 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina, Royal
Dutch Shell, and Malaysia's Petronas were among the companies awarded
Indonesian oil and gas blocks in its latest offering of exploration concessions,
government officials said on Wednesday. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
    
 Smiths Group PLC                  Half Year 2014/15 Smiths Group PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Imagination                       Imagination Technologies Group PLC Trading
 Technologies Group PLC            Statement Release
 UTV Media PLC                     Full Year 2014 UTV Media PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Hochschild Mining PLC             Full Year 2014 Hochschild Mining PLC
                                   Earnings Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

