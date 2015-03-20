FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 20
#Market News
March 20, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index rose as much as 0.5 percent to a record high of 6,982.79 points in the previous session, beating the earlier record of 6,974.26 points set on March 2. It closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,962.32.

* TSB - Spanish lender Sabadell is set to make a firm offer to buy TSB on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said, after it made a 340 pence-per-share preliminary approach for the British bank last week.

* Brent prices rebounded towards $55 a barrel as the dollar weakened slightly, but gains were limited by supply concerns after Kuwait said OPEC had no choice but to maintain output levels.

* Copper eased after posting the strongest gain in six weeks the session before, with losses capped by supply concerns as a blockade of the Grasberg mine in Indonesia entered its fifth day.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

- Berkeley Group Holdings Interim Management Statement Release

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
