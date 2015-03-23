FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday March 23
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday March 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 17 to 21 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed up 60.19 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,022.51
points on Friday, led by cement company CRH, which surged on
expectations of lucrative asset purchases, to vault above 7,000 points for the
first time in its history. 
    
    * BG GROUP - Britain's BG Group and Australia's Woodside Petroleum
Ltd will invest up to $1.08 billion to explore for oil and gas in four
blocks off the coast of Myanmar's western Rakhine state, a senior Energy
Ministry official said on Sunday. 
    
    * Britain leaving the European Union could result in a permanent loss of 2.2
percent of the country's gross domestic product by 2030, and the costs would not
be offset solely by striking a free trade deal with its former partners, think
tank Open Europe said. 
    
    * Only 2 percent of large British firms have separate insurance against
cyber attacks and the number dwindles to nearly zero for smaller firms, the
government said in a report on Monday. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 YouGov PLC                  Half Year 2014/2015 YouGov PLC
                             Earnings Release
 Pennon Group PLC            Pennon Group PLC Pre-Close
                             Trading Statement Release
 SVG Capital PLC             Preliminary 2014 SVG Capital
                             Earnings Release
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.