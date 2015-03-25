UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 25

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index rose as much as 0.4 percent to a record intraday high of 7,065.08 points in the previous session, but then slipped back to close down 0.3 percent at 7,019.68 points.

* Crude futures dipped on Wednesday as ballooning U.S. storage volumes pressured prices, a trend some analysts said they expected to continue for another two months.

* London copper slipped from more than two-month highs hit the previous session as the dollar firmed, but expectations of falling mine supply supported prices.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

United Utilities Group PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release

Half Year 2015 Bellway PLC Earnings Release

