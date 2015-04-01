UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 1

(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Wednesday, with June futures on the index down 0.5 percent at 0629 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed down or 1.7 percent at 6,773.04 on Tuesday, ending the first quarter of the year with a 3.2 percent gain.

* Surveys of China’s factory and services sectors showed stubborn weakness in the world’s second-biggest economy in March, adding to bets that Beijing will have to roll out more policy support to avert a sharper slowdown.

* London copper prices steadied after Chinese factory activity performed a fraction better than expected, while nickel plumbed new six-year lows as China nickel pig iron producers sold stocks to raise cash.

* Oil futures edged lower amid speculation that a last-minute deal over Iran’s nuclear programme would be reached that could allow more Iranian crude into world markets.

* ASOS - The online fashion retailer said it was confident its full-year profit and margin would be in line with expectations as it posted a smaller-than-forecast decline in first-half profit.

* SHAWBROOK - The bank has priced its initial public offering at 290 pence a share, giving it a market capitalisation of 725 million pounds ($1 billion) upon admission to the London Stock Exchange, it said on Wednesday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday upheld a 2008 lease sale in the Chukchi Sea off Alaska, moving Royal Dutch Shell a step closer to returning to the Arctic since it suffered accidents in the region in 2012.

* BP - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended against the remuneration of BP's senior management including Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley saying the pay exceeded market standards, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. (on.ft.com/1F0wKdR)

* EVRAZ - Evraz, one of Russia’s largest steelmakers, made a net loss of $1.3 billion in 2014 compared to a loss of $551 million in the previous year, the company reported on Wednesday.

* CENTRICA - Withdrawal capacity at Britain’s Rough storage site will be reduced by 5 million cubic metres a day until 0300 local time on April 1, operator Centrica said in a note overnight.

* FIRSTGROUP - The group said on Wednesday trading in the fourth quarter was in line with management expectations.

* UK manufacturing and construction PMI data for March was due to be published at 0830 GMT.

