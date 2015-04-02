FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 2
#Market News
April 2, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,809.50 points in the previous session, after a 1.7 percent slide on Tuesday that trimmed its first quarter gains to 3.2 percent.

* Oil prices fell on Thursday as attention returned to nuclear talks with Iran, with the prospects for a deal and an increase in Iranian crude exports helping to keep pressure on prices.

* London copper drifted towards two-week lows on Thursday as traders showed little urgency to lock-in stocks given sluggish demand growth in top consumer China, instead squaring positions ahead of a four-day Easter weekend in some countries.

* The UK stock market will be closed on Friday and Monday for a public holiday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

- Q4 2014 Marks and Spencer Trading Statement Release

- Full Year 2014/15 Tate & Lyle Trading Statement Release

- Electrocomponents Trading Statement Release

- Q4 2014 Booker Group Interim Management Statement Release

- Q3 2015 Dunelm Group PLC Trading Statement Release

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
