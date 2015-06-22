UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 8 to 15 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,710.45 points on Friday.

* GREECE: The European Union welcomed new proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a “good basis for progress” at talks on Monday where creditors want 11th-hour concessions to haul Athens back from the brink of bankruptcy.

* BRITISH ECONOMY/AUSTERITY CUTS: British finance minister George Osborne has said he will press ahead with hefty cuts to welfare in a budget statement next month, a day after tens of thousands of people marched against austerity in central London.

* BRITISH AIRPORTS: A decades-long battle to expand Britain’s overcrowded airports is set for a crunch decision in the coming weeks, as the world’s fifth-largest economy seeks to resolve a row that has bedevilled successive governments and risks choking economic growth.

* SEVERN TRENT : Canadian investment firm Borealis Infrastructure is considering a 5 billion pound ($8 billion) bid for Severn Trent SVT.L, the Sunday Times reported, two years after the British water utility rejected its previous approach.

* IAG /AER LINGUS : British Airways-owner IAG may have to offer concessions after EU anti-trust regulators expressed concerns over a planned acquisition of 25 percent of Ireland’s Aer Lingus, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* VIRGIN MEDIA/BT : Virgin Media is challenging BT with a 3 billion pound cable expansion, the Financial Times reported.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com