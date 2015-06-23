FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday June 23
June 23, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday June 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 2 to 6 points, as much as or 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The blue-chip index rose 115.22 points, or 1.7 percent, to 6,825.67 points
on Monday, as bid speculation boosted media group Sky and utility
Severn Trent, while hopes of a Greek debt deal lifted stock markets
worldwide.    
    
    * LADBROKES - British bookmaker Ladbrokes PLC said on Monday evening
that it was in talks with the board of Gala Coral Group Limited to combine their
businesses and list the entity on London's stock market. 
    
    * G4S - Security services group G4S GFS.L has drawn up plans with
Greece's central bank to keep the country's cash machines stocked in the event
of a full-blown economic crisis, the company told Reuters on Monday.
 
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
      
 Telecom Plus PLC                     Full Year 2014 Telecom Plus PLC
                                      Earnings Release
 Petrofac Ltd                         Petrofac Ltd Trading Statement
                                      Release
 Carnival PLC                         Q2 2015 Carnival PLC Earnings
                                      Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

