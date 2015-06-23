UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday June 23

(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index was seen opening roughly steady, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index rose 115.22 points, or 1.7 percent, to 6,825.67 points on Monday, as bid speculation boosted media group Sky and utility Severn Trent, while hopes of a Greek debt deal lifted stock markets worldwide.

* LLOYDS - Britain has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to below 17 percent, the finance ministry said in a stock market disclosure on Tuesday.

* PETROFAC - Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said it expected its net profit for the year to be weighted towards the second half and that its order book at the end of May had grown to $20.5 billion.

* TULLOW OIL - British oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil drilled a dry well in the Norwegian Sea, about 14 kilometres southeast of the Heidrun field, partner North Energy said on Tuesday.

* LADBROKES - British bookmaker Ladbrokes PLC said on Monday evening that it was in talks with the board of Gala Coral Group Limited to combine their businesses and list the entity on London’s stock market.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - World No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum, a unit of Anglo American, said on Tuesday it aimed to reconfigure a number of its South African mines to make them more profitable in the face of depressed prices.

* G4S - Security services group G4S GFS.L has drawn up plans with Greece’s central bank to keep the country’s cash machines stocked in the event of a full-blown economic crisis, the company told Reuters on Monday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)