UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday June 25
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday June 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 11 to 12 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 9.93 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,844.80
points, outperforming European shares due to strength in the mining and energy
sectors.
    
    * TESCO - Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners, Carlyle
Group CG.O and CVC Capital Partners were among 7 to 8 preliminary bidders for
Tesco's South Korean unit, a Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L has recently held
talks in Iran to discuss business cooperation with the oil and gas-rich country
should international sanctions on Tehran be lifted. 
    
    * British car production rose in May compared to the same month last year
due to a double-digit rise in demand from domestic buyers, an industry body said
on Thursday. 
    
    * Business chiefs from companies including BT BT.L, easyJet EZJ.L and a
local cider maker called on Prime Minister David Cameron to keep Britain in the
European Union as he prepared to ask EU leaders for a new deal. 
    
    * EX-DIVS - Compas, Experian and United Utilities 
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend on Thursday and are set to
trim 2 points off the FTSE 100. 
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Debenhams PLC                               Debenhams PLC Trading Update
                                             Release
 Go-Ahead Group PLC                          Full Year 2014 Go-Ahead Group PLC
                                             Pre-Close Trading Statement
                                             Release
 DS Smith PLC                                Full Year 2014/15 DS Smith PLC
                                             Earnings Release
 Photo-Me International PLC                  Full Year 2014 Photo-Me
                                             International PLC Earnings
                                             Release
 John Wood Group PLC                         John Wood Group PLC Trading
                                             Update
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
