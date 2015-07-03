FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3
July 3, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 headed for a steady open on Friday after gaining in the previous two sessions, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,630.47 points on Thursday.

* Oil prices dropped as a rising U.S. rig count stoked fears of oversupply and after Chinese regulators opened an investigation into suspected stock market manipulation.

* London copper was set for a second weekly rise on Friday, underpinned by prospects of a demand recovery later in the year and as short holders closed positions, but traders said concerns over Greece and slowing growth in China would crimp gains.

