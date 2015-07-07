FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 7
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 12 points higher, or up 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower at 6,535.68 points in the previous session.

* Crude oil prices steadied after posting one of their biggest sell-offs this year in the previous session over Greece’s rejection of debt bailout terms and China’s stock market woes.

* London copper drifted on Tuesday, a day after sliding to five-month lows.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

