UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday July 8

(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index was set to rise at the open on Wednesday, with futures up 0.2 percent at 0622 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1.6 percent at 6,432.21 points, around its lowest since mid-January, after a Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers failed to bring about a clearer picture on the outlook for Greece.

* UK BUDGET - British finance minister George Osborne, fresh from May’s election victory, will say on Wednesday how he plans to reshape the economy by chopping welfare spending, easing the tax bill for workers and tackling some of the biggest challenges facing the recovery.

* BARCLAYS - Barclays Plc said Chief Executive Antony Jenkins was to leave, with its chairman John McFarlane taking over executive duties, after the board decided new leadership was required to take the bank forward.

* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it was looking to lift its market share in North America and the Asia-Pacific region after revamping its Kitimat aluminium smelter in western Canada to produce nearly 50 percent more metal.

* GVC, BWIN.PARTY - Sports betting and gaming company GVC Holdings Plc has offered to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc for about 900 million pounds ($1.39 billion), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s icebreaker vessel Fennica returned to the Dutch Harbor in Alaska with a small breech in the hull, raising concerns about the company’s plan to resume drilling in the Arctic later this month.

Royal Dutch Shell also said it shut its Bengal refined products pipeline following a small leak in North Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Tuesday.

* TULLOW OIL - State-run Ghana Gas Company has shut down its Atuabo gas processing plant due to an unexpected disruption of gas supplies from the offshore Jubilee field operated by Tullow Oil, the plant’s director said on Tuesday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)